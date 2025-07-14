Tariff Tantrums

× Expand Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Donald Trump has now ordered new tariffs of 30 percent against exports of the EU and Mexico, and 35 percent against Canada, as well as higher tariffs against more than a dozen other countries including close allies Japan and South Korea. The abrupt announcement of the new duties to take effect August 1, posted on Truth Social, caught diplomats by surprise, including Trump’s own negotiators.

Why would a president snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory when tariff negotiations with our closest trading partners were close to bearing fruit? Because for Trump, supposedly the great dealmaker, tariffs are just another toy for him to demonstrate his arbitrary power. A deal ends the fun.

Will he just continue this game of making extreme threats and then suspending them for a few weeks, in this latest case until August 1, and then chickening out? Perhaps, but the world’s other trading nations are getting increasingly weary of getting stiffed after bargaining in good faith. The world’s other leaders are starting to plan for a kind of globalization that excludes the United States.

That would be an economic depressive for everyone. It would leave China in an even stronger position. The EU would make deals with nations genuinely hostile to the U.S.

In the meantime, even the relatively modest tariffs that Trump has already imposed are starting to do real economic damage. As Jared Bernstein has reported, GDP growth is on track to be just 1 percent this year, down from 3.2 percent in 2023 and 2.4 percent last year. Even the 10 percent baseline tariff in effect since April has been raising consumer prices. Core inflation is expected to be 3.2 percent this year, up from 2.2 percent last year.

Given the chronic U.S. trade deficit, there is a case for modestly higher tariffs, but not in the chaotic manner that Trump is imposing them. There are basically three rationales for higher tariffs:

First, it makes sense to have well-targeted tariffs to counteract the protectionist policies of particular nations such as China. But Trump’s blunderbuss global approach is the opposite of that strategy and is a gift to China.

Second, selective tariffs can complement industrial policies intended to revive U.S. production and supply chains. But Trump’s recent budget bill and his side deal further undermining renewable-energy projects—see David Dayen’s piece—just blew away America’s most important industrial policy.

And third, as argued by Michael Pettis of the Carnegie Endowment, among the most thoughtful of tariff advocates, tariffs can counteract the chronic U.S. trade deficit with the rest of the world. But as Pettis acknowledges, tariffs do that by raising consumer prices and thus depressing import consumption; and tariffs by themselves will not revive U.S. production.

Trade policy has long been an instrument of U.S. foreign policy. In the early days of the Cold War, open access to U.S. markets was a perquisite for U.S. military allies, even ones like Japan that closed their own markets. Later, with the creation of the World Trade Organization, trade policy became an instrument to force U.S.-style deregulation on other countries.

But with the exception of a few concrete goals, such as pressure on Canada and the EU to drop digital regulation or taxation that affects U.S. platform monopolies, Trump’s tariff policy is best understood as an incoherent mash-up reflecting nothing more than Trump’s megalomanic impulsivity. And lost in the chaos is the fact that these tariffs are illegal.

Under Article I of the Constitution, Congress has total authority over tariffs, except for what is expressly delegated to the president. Trump has invoked the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify his on-again, off-again tariff threats.

That law grants the president broad authority to declare a national emergency and impose economic sanctions against a foreign country that presents an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security, foreign policy, or the economy. But this cannot apply to the entire world, much less to allies like the EU and Canada. Trump’s own rationale for imposing a 50 percent tariff on Brazil has nothing to do with anything other than Trump’s fondness for his ex-dictator pal Jair Bolsonaro. Not exactly a national emergency.

Lower courts have already held that Trump has exceeded his authority. In the case of V.O.S. Selections v. Trump, the Court of International Trade found for the plaintiff and granted an injunction against Trump’s tariffs. The case is on appeal and will be argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on July 31. As in other cases of Trump’s seizure of illegal authority, the Supreme Court has avoided getting involved.

So the recklessness of Trump’s tariff gambits will have to be judged in the court of public opinion. Barring a stock market collapse or an all-out trade war, the challenge for critics is that the damage to the economy will be gradual, as will the harm to the U.S. standing in the world.

It is appalling that we live in a time and place where Trump is more likely to be undermined by hysteria over a likely nonexistent Jeffrey Epstein client list than by catastrophic economic policies.