Tom Lehrer and Mort Mintz, RIP

× Expand Paul Sakuma/AP Photo Tom Lehrer sits beside the piano in his house in Santa Cruz, California, April 21, 2000.

Two of the heroes of my youth died this past week, one at 97 and the other at 103. The youngster was Tom Lehrer.

A math genius who wrote and performed naughty patter songs with elegant rhyming schemes, Lehrer was a kind of Cole Porter for young subversives. For adolescents in the late 1950s, it was stunning to appreciate that there were adults who could mock everything our parents and teachers were instructing us about good behavior and do it with scathing wit.

Lehrer was one such young adult. The other was the gang at Mad magazine. Long before the protests of the 1960s, my generation was primed to be subversive.

Lehrer performed his ditties for his Harvard classmates while in his teens, cut a record at home in 1953, and was surprised when it found a national audience and ultimately sold half a million copies.

I must know most of Tom Lehrer’s songs by heart. An emblematic one is “Be Prepared,” supposedly the Boy Scout Marching Song.

Be prepared, to hide that pack of cigarettes

Don’t make book, if you cannot cover bets. …

Don’t solicit for your sister, that’s not nice

Unless you get a good percentage of her price.

Lehrer, who once spent a summer working at Los Alamos, had this to say about Wernher von Braun, the Nazi rocket scientist who went to work for the Americans after the war:

“Once the rockets are up, who cares where they come down? / That’s not my department!” says Wernher von Braun.

“Lobachevsky,” about an actual Russian mathematician, contained advice for the young researcher, sung in a Russian accent:

Plagiarize, plagiarize

Let no one else’s work evade your eyes

Remember why the good Lord made your eyes

So don’t shade your eyes

But plagiarize, plagiarize, plagiarize

Only be sure always to call it please research.

He also wrote wicked songs aimed at more sophisticated adults, of which the most luscious is “Alma,” an anthem to Alma Mahler, who managed to bed the composer Gustav Mahler, the architect Walter Gropius, and the author Franz Werfel. She had many other lovers, including the heartbroken painter Oskar Kokoschka, whom she jilted. Oskar didn’t even make the song. (Rhyming with “Kokoschka” must have been a challenge even for Lehrer.)

Set to a Viennese waltz of course:

Alma, tell us

All modern women are jealous

Which of your magical wands

Got you Gustav and Walter and Franz?

Lehrer spent the last 30 years of his career teaching math at the University of California, Santa Cruz, with stints at Harvard and MIT as well. Writing and performing naughty patter songs was a sideline.

I once met Lehrer. I asked him why he stopped performing while still in his forties. He explained that one of his last concerts was a benefit to help pay off George McGovern’s 1972 campaign debt, and added, “I figured that any country that can elect Richard Nixon twice is beyond parody.” One can only imagine Lehrer on Donald Trump.

His obituary in The New York Times carries the byline of Richard Severo, who died in 2023. Lehrer outlived his obituary writer. He would have enjoyed that.

MORTON MINTZ, WHO DIED ON MONDAY at 103, is a name that may not be familiar to many younger readers. He was the great investigative journalist of his era. He was not a Woodward/Bernstein-style investigator. Mort went after the evils of capitalism, when that brand of muckraking was out of fashion.

One of his most important contributions was helping to spare Americans the mutilations of the drug thalidomide. In July 1962, he wrote an extensive profile of Frances Kelsey, the FDA pharmacologist who had withstood industry pressures to allow thalidomide in the United States, despite evidence from Europe that the drug, marketed as a morning sickness medication for pregnant women, had caused thousands of birth defects. His piece catalyzed a movement for stronger drug regulation, culminating in new FDA legislation signed by President Kennedy that October.

× Expand Screenshot/Investigative Reporting Workshop Morton Mintz pictured during an interview

When I reported for work at The Washington Post in 1974, as the youngest writer on the national staff, I was put into a four-desk carrel with three great journalists a decade or two my senior. They were Bill Greider, later the Post’s national editor, Jack MacKenzie, who covered the Supreme Court, and Mort Mintz.

On my first day on the job, Mort asked if I could do him a favor. Mort was covering the effort to keep alive a government entity called the Renegotiation Board. During World War II, when there was crash production of supplies for the military, defense contractors profited handsomely from cost-plus contracts. The Renegotiation Board was created to conduct audits after the fact.

If profits turned out to be excessive, the contractor had to repay the government. The Board saved taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. Miraculously, it had survived from the early 1940s into the 1970s.

But now Nixon appointees at the Board and their defense contractor allies were on the verge of shutting it down. Mort had developed some sources on the Board, who kept him apprised of the infighting, and he had a major piece about to run in the next day’s Post. He had gotten hold of a staff list of the Board with phone numbers, and he had devised a plan to protect his sources.

Bob, he said, you and I are going to divide up this list. You call each number, and you say, “Hello, this is Bob Kuttner from The Washington Post. I’m doing a story on the Renegotiation Board. Can I talk with you?” They will of course say no. Try to keep them on the phone for a little while, then call the next one. That way, Mort continued, when my story runs tomorrow and they interrogate the staff to find the treacherous leaker who talked to the Post, there is a record that they all did.

I don’t recall if my jaw literally dropped, but I was gobsmacked by Mort’s ingenuity. I must have made 60 phone calls. I still smile when I imagine the meeting where the whole staff is asked, “Who’s the SOB who talked to the Post?” Working with Mort was like having a world-class personal journalism coach. To this day, one of the things I teach young reporters is the importance of protecting sources.

Mort remained the scourge of some of the most evil industries, including pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and the auto companies. One of his notable scoops, in 1966, was on GM’s campaign to intimidate Ralph Nader. The result was congressional hearings and an apology and financial settlement of $425,000 from GM that funded the first “Nader’s Raiders.” He also helped expose and drive out an early IUD, the Dalkon Shield, which caused infertility.

Mort embodied the spirit of the great muckraking journalists of nearly a century earlier. It is to the disgrace of modern American journalism that most of what passes for investigation today is taking leaks and counter-leaks about political maneuvering rather than probing the deeper politics of capitalism. If journalism were doing its job, Mort Mintz would be remembered as one of many, not as a special hero.