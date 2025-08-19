The GOP States With Guards Deployed to D.C. Have Urban Murder Rates Way Higher Than D.C.’s

× Expand Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo Members of the District of Columbia National Guard patrol in front of the White House as a woman rides past on a scooter, August 16, 2025, in Washington.

Under Abraham Lincoln, the armies of the Confederacy, despite strenuous efforts, never managed to take Washington, D.C. Donald Trump, by contrast, has invited in the neo-Confederates twice: once on January 6th, 2021, when a racist rabble carrying Confederate flags seized the Capitol, and now, over the past week, when National Guards chiefly from the Deep South are arriving to occupy D.C.

As the governors of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee have now all proclaimed, crime is out of control in the nation’s capital—so sayeth Trump and hence it must be true—so they’re sending in their states’ troopers.

The irony here is that crime rates in the cities of their own states are markedly higher than they are in D.C. The murder rate in Washington, D.C., last year was 17 for every 100,000 residents.

The actual numbers, to state this gently, aren’t reflected in these governors’ pronunciamentos.

In the past 24 hours, Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he’d send 200 Mississippi Guards to D.C. because “Americans deserve a safe capital city that we can all be proud of.”

In 2024, Mississippi’s own state capital, Jackson, had the highest murder rate of any American city: 77 per 100,000, which was more than four times that in Washington, D.C.

Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry said he’d send the state’s National Guard to D.C., proclaiming, “I am proud to support this mission to return safety and sanity to Washington.”

In 2024, Louisiana’s own state capital, Baton Rouge (whose U.S. House member is Speaker Mike Johnson), had a murder rate of 36 per 100,000, twice that of Washington, D.C. New Orleans had a murder rate of 31 per 100,000.

Earlier today, Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee ordered the deployment of his state’s National Guard to D.C.

In 2024, Memphis had a murder rate of 48 per 100,000 residents, nearly three times the murder rate in D.C.

Last Friday, South Carolina’s Republican Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the deployment of 200 of his state’s National Guard to D.C.

In 2024, North Charleston had a murder rate of 26 per 100,000 residents, roughly 150 percent that of D.C.

Two Republican-controlled states outside the historic Confederacy have also ordered the deployment of their National Guards to D.C.: Ohio and West Virginia. Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine termed his decision to send his state’s Guard to D.C. “the right thing to do.”

In 2024, Cleveland had a murder rate of 29 per 100,000, well above D.C.’s rate of 17 per 100,000.

The question all these deployments raise, then, is why aren’t these states’ Guards patrolling these states’ own cities, where murder rates greatly exceed that in D.C.?

Herewith, a modest suggestion. Since we’re in the era of states deploying their Guards outside their borders, why don’t the Democratic governors of states with lower murder rates than those that have sent their Guards to D.C. thoughtfully offer their own Guards to patrol the above-listed cities’ streets?

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who presides over a state whose murder rate has hovered around 2 per 100,000 in recent years, might generously offer her state’s Guard to help out the police in Mississippi. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who presides over a state where the murder rate has been roughly 4 per 100,000 residents in recent years, might graciously make that offer to Louisiana. Govs. Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, Tim Walz, Gretchen Whitmer, J.B. Pritzker, Tony Evers—all Democratic governors whose states’ murder rates are well below those of the states with Guards now deployed to D.C.—might make similar offers.

If the Republican governors who get such offers accept them, that might just indicate they have at least a scintilla of interest in crime suppression, inasmuch as they’ve termed their own cross-border deployments of the past week a means to suppress crime. If they don’t, well—draw your own conclusions.