Biden Bargaining With the GOP: Crazy Like a Fox

× Expand Luis M. Alvarez/AP Photo President Biden gestures from the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland, May 19, 2021.

Was Biden “bargaining against himself” when he offered to reduce the total size of his $2.25 trillion infrastructure package by $550 billion in a bid for Republican support? In fact, Biden is crazy like a fox.

As Susan Collins of Maine, the most faux-bipartisan member of the Republican Senate Caucus, made clear in her Sunday interview with George Stephanopoulos, the two sides are still “pretty far apart” because of “fundamental differences” on the right scale of spending.

That’s an understatement. Another would-be Republican bridge-builder, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, offered Biden a measly $568 billion on behalf of Republicans, or about a trillion less than Biden’s revised proposal. The senator’s press aide dismissed Biden’s number as “well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support.”

And indeed it is. By making a good-faith gesture of compromise, Biden forces centrist Democrats like Joe Manchin to put up or shut up—either produce the reasonable Republicans he keeps fanaticizing about—or support the Biden bill.

One other important by-product: The revelation of the near-total absence of bipartisan Republicans brings Manchin that much closer to filibuster reform. That will become even clearer when the Senate votes on the commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection, with only a handful of Republicans inclined to vote aye.

In an ideal world, the Democrats would have given up on bipartisanship by now, and gone directly to a second reconciliation process and a Democrats-only bill. But the choreography needs to play out. First it has to be clear that no bipartisan deal is possible.

Except as a feint, that $550 billion cut is more for Manchin than for the GOP, and it suggests the range of the eventual Democrats-only bill. Biden has been dealt a terrible hand. Let’s give him credit for playing it well.