Biden’s Unforced Error: Naming Sarah Bianchi to a Top China Job

The White House has just announced that Sarah Bianchi will be a principal deputy U.S. trade rep in charge of China policy. As I previously reported, not only is Bianchi one of the most corporate of revolving-door officials from Biden’s old crowd; she has no background whatsoever on China.

Bianchi, whose appointment requires Senate confirmation, could be the next Neera Tanden—the Biden OMB appointee whom the Senate would not confirm. Republicans, who try to upstage Democrats on which party is tougher on China, will provide little if any support. And, in a reverse bandwagon effect, this embarrassing appointment could be opposed by some Democratic senators as well.

What’s also appalling is that Biden’s team is already on the defensive with the Asian American community, after failing to get Tanden confirmed. The one senior (and widely respected) Asian American in Biden’s Cabinet is U.S. Trade Rep Katherine Tai.

Earlier in her career, Tai was a top China negotiator at USTR, and is fluent in Mandarin. What an affront to Tai to impose on her as a deputy in charge of China affairs someone who has no background on China.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a leading GOP China hawk who sometimes works with Democrats, said in an email, “Katherine Tai was a historic selection for U.S. Trade Representative who was confirmed with 98 votes and deserves a team that can carry out her expertise and views on China. The China portfolio at U.S.T.R. is a critical position that should be reserved for someone with experience in these issues.”

My sources say that word came down from Biden and his more corporate top aides that a job had to be found for Bianchi. She apparently made a run at OMB, but was rebuffed. The USTR China post is her consolation prize.

While giving Bianchi the USTR deputy job, Biden has inexplicably dithered in filling the top OMB position. Some say this is in response to pressure to find an Asian American to replace Tanden.

What’s bizarre is that an exceptionally well-qualified candidate, Shalanda Young, has been confirmed as OMB deputy director and has been functioning as acting director. Young, who is African American, has the strong support of the congressional leadership and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Some people expected that Bianchi’s appointment today might be paired with Young’s. Instead, it was announced along with seven other subcabinet jobs. So in a perverse trifecta, Biden has managed to offend both his Asian American and African American constituencies by imposing an unqualified deputy on Tai, while leaving Young in limbo.

For the most part, Biden’s appointments have been good and he has been responsive to the progressive community. Let’s hope this fiasco is the exception. And it isn’t quite over.