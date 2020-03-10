Corona, Corona

by

By Donald Trump

(with apologies to Bob Dylan)

Corona, Corona,

Gal, why’d you have to come just now?

Corona, Corona,

Gal, you’re messing up my day.

I been worryin’ ’bout you, baby,

Baby, please go away.

I got a bird that whistles,

I got a bird that sings.

I got a bird that whistles,

I got a bird that sings.

But if we got Corona,

Life don’t mean a thing.

Corona, Corona,

Gal, you’re a big mistake.

Corona, Corona,

Gal, you’re one thing I can’t fake.

I’m a-thinkin’ ’bout you, baby,

I just can’t keep from crying.