GOP: Bouncing Cheney, Says World ‘Flat as Pancake!’

With the all-but-certain expulsion of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her party leadership position, congressional Republicans have clarified their defining first (and second, third, etc.) principle: Donald Trump truly won the 2020 election.

That is the position of today’s moderate (i.e., in the center of the party) Republicans. As the party moves ever deeper into the realm of make-believe, however, it’s imprudent to think their rewriting of history will stop at 2020. The Prospect has learned that Freedom Caucus members are also looking into the results of the 1964 presidential election, which mainstream media somehow reported as a landslide victory for Lyndon Johnson over Barry Goldwater. That Goldwater carried his home state of Arizona and five states in the Deep South, largely due to his vote against the Civil Rights Act, makes clear his support among white Americans, which, extrapolated to the nation as a whole, must have assured his victory, the media reports to the contrary notwithstanding. There are also rumors afloat that David Horowitz and Stephen Miller are at work on a book proving that Grant and Lee did indeed meet at Appomattox, but that it was Grant who surrendered to Lee, not the other way around, as has commonly been reported by woke and Marxist historians, thereby calling into question the alleged “existence” of the so-called 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments.

Stay tuned to Tucker Carlson for the exciting details. (BTW, why aren’t there pickets outside the homes of Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch bearing signs reading, “Josef Goebbels lives here”?)

Surely, the purge of Liz Cheney, with its accompanying discrediting of Joe Biden’s “victory,” is only a start. One Rubicon forded, so many others to cross!