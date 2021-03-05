If We Ran the Zoo

× Expand Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via AP Images Dr. Seuss books on a spinner rack inside the Strand Book Store, New York City, March 2, 2021

A lefty named Ted used his art to fight bigots His books and cartoons were like tolerance spigots. He located his parables on islands and zoos And adopted the sweet pen name of Doctor Seuss. Some of his Sneetches had bellies with stars They dissed other Sneetches with none upon thars. The north-going Zax dumbly blocked the way Of the south-going Zax so that neither could play. So many of his stories had the same takeaway: No one is privileged, no race should hold sway. Our kids grew up with Ted’s tales as teachers Absorbing the lessons along with the creatures. Some of his stories were merely in fun But Ted Geisel’s great cause was to put hate on the run. His wartime cartoons in the great conflagration Attacked every brand of discrimination. In The Lorax Geisel was an early enviro On gender roles, he was also a tyro. When Mayzie the bird got weary of egg duty Horton pitched in and hatched a beauty. Of course good Doctor Seuss lived in a time When stereotypes were as common as grime. Once in a great while, one crept into his whimsy But against his good deeds the charge of bigot is flimsy. So swap out some pictures But please keep the text And watch who you cancel For you could be next.