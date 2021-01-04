Is This the Republican Crack-Up?

× Expand Brynn Anderson/AP Photo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), January 2, 2021, in Cumming, Georgia. Cruz is leading a small pack of Republican senators planning to challenge the presidential vote certification in Congress.

Many on the progressive side are fairly slavering at the spectacle of Republicans performing a masochistic ritual usually reserved for Democrats—the circular firing squad.

In one ring of the circus, Trump will speak at a Georgia rally tonight. His narcissistic words, on net, are more likely to dissuade voters from coming out to back the two GOP candidates, on whose success Senate control hinges, than to increase their support.

Then tomorrow, as a sequel, Senate Republicans will fracture bitterly and publicly over an Electoral College challenge that is purely for show.

So, will the GOP, as an unstable coalition of diehard ethno-nationalists and mainstream corporations, finally begin flying apart, amid personal rivalries to succeed Trump and the new stresses on hidden fissures?

I would not bet the farm on it. The long-term infrastructure, including the Koch brothers, and the improbable coalition between the business elite and the gun-toting, God-loving party base, is all too intact. Once Biden is elected, the Republicans will revert to their unified opposition to anything the Democrats propose.

We’ve been publishing pieces prematurely heralding the coming conservative crack-up (a cover line more than 20 years ago) almost as long as the Prospect has been publishing.

The crack-up was going to be based on a combination of inexorable demographic changes plus the contradictions in the Republican coalition.

Sorry, but that is not going to happen anytime soon. As 2020 showed, the American ethnic patchwork quilt does not vote as a progressive bloc.

If we ever beat these people, it will depend mostly on what our side does right, not on their missteps or mishaps.