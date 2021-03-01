Minimum Wage: The Politics of Half a Loaf

× Expand John Raoux/AP Photo Cristian Cardona, an employee at McDonald’s, attends a rally for a $15-an-hour minimum wage, February 16, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.

After considering strategies to get some of the minimum wage done via tax credits and penalties, the Senate leadership has dropped that idea, too. What now?

Several Republicans have indicated support for a lower figure. Sens. Romney and Cotton favor a $10 minimum, as does some guy named Trump. Josh Hawley supports a $15 requirement for large corporations. Joe Manchin says he could support $11.

The Biden proposal is for a $15 minimum phased in over five years. It would go to $9.50 this year, but not reach a full $15 until 2025.

Since some Republicans support $10, it may be very tempting for Biden to offer that $10, as a compromise that would split and embarrass the GOP. As our colleague David Dayen has written, the Democrats should take the $15 minimum wage to the floor, and make Republicans vote on it.

But then, if the bill fails, they could offer the $10 compromise, and make Republicans vote on that. Biden could pledge to keep fighting for more, and ask the voters to demand that their senators and representatives support him.

The Progressive Caucus would not be happy, but they would be even less happy if nothing passes, and they can’t conjure Republican votes. Sometimes half a loaf is not a sellout, but a way to divide the opposition—and a stepping-stone to something better.

In the meantime, Biden and the Dems should be leading the charge for higher state minimum wages by ballot initiative, a successful strategy that provides concrete benefits and divides Republicans.

Truth to tell, even $15 is pitifully inadequate—but we have to start somewhere.