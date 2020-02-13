‘Parasite,’ Michael Bloomberg, and Jean Renoir

× Expand Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 92nd Academy Awards - Press Room ‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho at the 92nd Academy Awards

The unexpected victories of the South Korean film Parasite at this year’s Oscars have propelled me into two distinct lines of reflection.

First, there’s the now evidently global appreciation of stories of inequality and class war. Plutocratic bad guys are nothing new in narrative art, but stories that dramatize the gulf that has opened between the 1 percent and everyone else are both peculiar to our moment and not peculiar to any one advanced economy, but rather, most or all of them. As a social phenomenon, Parasite’s Oscar is the Hollywood equivalent of the improbable rise of Thomas Piketty’s Capital in the 21st Century to best-seller status in the U.S.

Michael Bloomberg should not be heartened by Parasite’s triumphs.

Second, had non-English-language films been admitted into Oscar competition as far back as, say, 1929—the year that talkies supplanted silent pictures—how many should have won? (That’s “should,” not “would,” since it’s inconceivable that Hollywood would have paid much attention to the rest of the world until our more recent globalized days.) Consider, for instance, 1937, a year devoid of Hollywood masterpieces save only Greta Garbo’s performance in Camille. The Best Picture Oscar that year went to The Life of Emile Zola, but the Warner Brothers’ simulation of Paris pales alongside the real Parisian knock-out of that year, Jean Renoir’s Grande Illusion, a French film in which French World War I POWs speak French, their German captors speak German, and for a few moments, in a conversation between an aristocratic German officer and an aristocratic French officer that neither wants their underlings to understand, those two characters speak in English. By any measure, Grande Illusion was not merely the grandest but the greatest film of 1937. Just as, once we start going down this path, several films by Japanese filmmaker Kenji Mizoguchi shine above those of his American counterparts in the early 1950s.

We’re only beginning to grasp what Parasite’s Oscar hath wrought.