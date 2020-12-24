Short Winter’s Nap

× Expand Stéphane Juban/Unsplash

Beginning tomorrow, the Prospect’s staff will be taking some time to recover from the year’s tumult, engaging instead in yuletide meditation and occasional heavy drinking. Through New Year’s, we’ll be posting our favorite pieces from this year, along with some golden oldies from our archives (e.g., my attack—reflecting my shock, my sense of betrayal—on the rightward drift of Grover Cleveland). Of course, in the event of Satanic Intervention or, forgive the redundancy, a major effort by Trump to overturn the election and the republic, we’ll return to the fray.

In any case, we’ll be back immediately after New Year’s, reporting on the ground from Georgia, watching Trump forcing the Republicans to choose between him and the Constitution, assessing Biden’s picks and what they portend for policy, mulling over the future of humankind, and so on.

To our readers, profuse thanks for engaging with us and supporting us (donations to the Prospect, of course, are tax-deductible). Have as happy a set of holidays as conditions permit, and (we sincerely hope) then some!