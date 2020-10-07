Anthony Peltier/AP Photo
President Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday.
The Ballad of Donald Trump
(With apologies to Joe Hill)
—
I dreamed I saw Don Trump last night
Alive as you and me
Says I, but Don, you’re ten days dead
I never died, says he
I never died, says he.
—
While all you punks were using masks
I was mask-less in my bed
Infecting all the others
Says Don, but I ain’t dead.
Says Don, but I ain’t dead.
—
The virus got you, stopped you cold
It cut you down, says I
That’s just fake news, a dirty lie
Says Don, I didn’t die
Says Don, I didn’t die.
—
I showed the world to feel no fear
I showed them with my eyes
You’re wrong, says I
Once you were gone
Folks went on to sanitize.
—
From San Diego up to Maine
Where broken hearts can’t pump
Where millions suffer, loved ones die
It’s there you’ll find Don Trump
The legacy of Trump.
—
I dreamed I saw Don Trump last night
Alive as you and me
Says I, but Don, you’re ten days dead
I never died, says he
I never died, says he.