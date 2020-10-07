The Ballad of Donald Trump

by

The Ballad of Donald Trump

(With apologies to Joe Hill)

I dreamed I saw Don Trump last night

Alive as you and me

Says I, but Don, you’re ten days dead

I never died, says he

I never died, says he.

While all you punks were using masks

I was mask-less in my bed

Infecting all the others

Says Don, but I ain’t dead.

Says Don, but I ain’t dead.

The virus got you, stopped you cold

It cut you down, says I

That’s just fake news, a dirty lie

Says Don, I didn’t die

Says Don, I didn’t die.

I showed the world to feel no fear

I showed them with my eyes

You’re wrong, says I

Once you were gone

Folks went on to sanitize.

From San Diego up to Maine

Where broken hearts can’t pump

Where millions suffer, loved ones die

It’s there you’ll find Don Trump

The legacy of Trump.

I dreamed I saw Don Trump last night

Alive as you and me

Says I, but Don, you’re ten days dead

I never died, says he

I never died, says he.