× Expand Anthony Peltier/AP Photo President Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday.

The Ballad of Donald Trump

(With apologies to Joe Hill)

—

I dreamed I saw Don Trump last night

Alive as you and me

Says I, but Don, you’re ten days dead

I never died, says he

I never died, says he.

—

While all you punks were using masks

I was mask-less in my bed

Infecting all the others

Says Don, but I ain’t dead.

Says Don, but I ain’t dead.

—

The virus got you, stopped you cold

It cut you down, says I

That’s just fake news, a dirty lie

Says Don, I didn’t die

Says Don, I didn’t die.

—

I showed the world to feel no fear

I showed them with my eyes

You’re wrong, says I

Once you were gone

Folks went on to sanitize.

—

From San Diego up to Maine

Where broken hearts can’t pump

Where millions suffer, loved ones die

It’s there you’ll find Don Trump

The legacy of Trump.

—

I dreamed I saw Don Trump last night

Alive as you and me

Says I, but Don, you’re ten days dead

I never died, says he

I never died, says he.