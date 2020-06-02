Trump’s Model for Dealing With Civil Unrest

Jeff Widener/AP Photo
Tiananmen Square’s famous “Unknown Protester,” June 5, 1989
“When the students poured into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength. Our country is right now perceived as weak … as being spit on by the rest of the world.”
—From a Playboy interview with Donald Trump in 1990, one year after both Tiananmen Square and the fall of the Berlin Wall left the United States as the world’s only superpower