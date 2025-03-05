The Trump Depression

× Expand Seth Wenig/AP Photo Financial news is displayed as people work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 4, 2025.

In assessing how past presidents dealt with catastrophic downturns, you might give Herbert Hoover an F, Franklin Roosevelt an A, and Barack Obama a C-. But no other president has gone out of his way to create a collapse.

There are several distinct elements of the coming Trump depression, all cutting in the same direction, all interacting with each other, all needless.

The first is Trump’s entirely gratuitous tariff war. Economists are divided on just how much the tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China will increase inflation, but there is no doubt they will raise consumer and producer prices somewhat. Jared Bernstein has an excellent explainer piece on this.

Exacerbating the impact of tariffs on Canada and Mexico is the integrated nature of North American production since NAFTA. The Wall Street Journal recently ran a piece explaining how a humble car part, a piston, makes six different border crossings as it goes through several stages of production in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Quite apart from whether this process makes sense, how on Earth do you levy tariffs on each border crossing without slowing down the production chain? It is as if Trump wants to artificially recreate the supply chain crisis of the COVID years.

The tariffs will have several other knock-on effects. They will produce retaliation by Canada and Mexico, which in turn will depress GDP growth. Even a modest uptick in prices will spook the bond market and the Federal Reserve, raising interest rates.

That in turn will spook the stock market. The Dow is down almost 1,400 points in the last two days. A falling stock market feeds on itself, and more is likely to come.

All of this will be bad for consumer confidence, which had already been plummeting. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for February, released last week, fell for the third straight month, marking the largest monthly decline since August 2021.

And when consumers are in a pessimistic mood about the economy, they reduce their spending. Consumer spending in the U.S. dropped 0.2 percent in January—the first monthly decline since March 2023. Spending probably fell even more in February.

What has gotten less attention is the risk of a general implosion in demand, as the result of several other Trump-Musk policies. Trump is about to get a bitter lesson in Keynesian economics, in reverse.

Trump’s economic policy is internally inconsistent, and totally at odds with his political need to tame inflation.

The cuts in government spending and the layoffs of government employees not only have a direct impact on total demand. Across the economy, institutions from universities to research labs to government contractors have prudently reduced planned outlays because they have no idea whether anticipated government support will materialize.

This is Keynes’s famed multiplier, but in the wrong direction. It artificially recreates what occurred after the stock market collapse of October 1929, as layoffs led to more layoffs and the economy went into free fall.

Which raises the question: What in the hell does Trump think he is accomplishing?

I’m guessing that the tariff part of Trump’s wreckage is a pure case of Trump’s impulsivity and irrational fondness for tariffs. I’m also guessing that there have been frantic back-channel conversations between White House aides and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who understand the risks even if Trump doesn’t.

Yesterday afternoon, all too predictably, Lutnick told Fox Business: “Both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they’ll do better, and the president’s listening, because you know he’s very, very fair and very reasonable. So I think he’s going to work something out with them.” Good luck with that.

The problem is that it’s easier to engineer a crisis of consumer and investor confidence and aggregate demand than it is to undo it. Even if Trump were to come up with some face-saving pretext for once again suspending the tariffs, investors and consumers know that Trump is capable of reversing today’s policies on a whim yet again.

Pathetically, Lutnick has talked about revising government indicators of GDP. Sorry, but you can tinker with how you measure GDP, but that doesn’t change reality. Even harder to reverse will be the Keynesian multiplier effects of all of the Musk-ordered layoffs and cuts in public spending.

A related key question is whether Trump has any master plan for the economy here, or whether he is just batshit crazy. The evidence is that Trump’s effort to destroy the government reflects a certain malign consistency, but that his effort to destroy the economy is based on sheer ignorance and impulsivity.

His economic policy is internally inconsistent, and totally at odds with his political need to tame inflation. He is on track to have the kind of stagflation that did in Jimmy Carter, only far worse—and self-inflicted.

Live by bullshit, perish by bullshit.

Trump has the power to issue commands in the domains that he controls, but he can’t command the stock market to levitate, or prices to moderate, or consumers to feel confident, or people who have just been laid off to go out and shop.

In a couple of weeks, the budget talks will reach the point of an increasingly likely government shutdown. Closing the government will be even more of a hit to total demand and consumer and investor confidence.

In agreeing to reopen the government, Democrats are in a good position to demand that Trump reopen the whole government, starting with the parts that Musk has illegally shut down. In the meantime, this engineered crisis is entirely Trump’s.