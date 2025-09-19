Private Equity’s $3 Billion Bet on a Casino Chimera

× Expand Gordon Donovan/NurPhoto via AP Marchers demonstrate against a planned local casino during the Mermaid Parade on Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, June 21, 2025.

Roughly a decade ago, voters in New York approved a constitutional amendment providing for up to seven casino licenses throughout the state, including three for downstate facilities. Each license comes with a $500 million price tag. In 2022, New York authorized the licenses in its state budget, and the New York State Gaming Commission has until the end of the year to award them.

But before that can happen, each Community Advisory Committee (CAC) responsible for approving or rejecting the proposed developments has until September 30 to render a decision.

The field narrowed to six applicants on Wednesday after CACs in Manhattan voted against Caesars Palace Times Square, projected to cost $5.4 billion, and The Avenir (French for “future”), a $7 billion project. In Queens, billionaire New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International’s Metropolitan Park—an $8.1 billion development that would be a stone’s throw from Citi Field—has emerged as a front-runner in the sweepstakes. Although the New York City Planning Commission greenlit the project in February, the Metropolitan Park CAC has less than two weeks to vote on it.

If Metro Park manages to overcome local opposition, its future will in large part be determined by the Gaming Facility Location Board (GFLB), which, at the conclusion of a regulatory review, may (or may not) recommend that the state’s gaming commission issue a casino license to Cohen and his pals at Hard Rock.

In that scenario, two licenses would remain. The New York State Gaming Commission, and by extension Gov. Kathy Hochul, could distribute the remaining licenses between two existing downstate “racinos” that have horse racing on-site: Resorts World Casino in Queens and MGM Empire City in Yonkers. Their respective infrastructures, networks, and established customer bases would make for a smooth full-casino conversion.

At the same time, it’s plausible the GFLB recommends one racino for the second license and a wild-card candidate for the third. There are three in the running: Bally’s Bronx, Freedom Plaza, and The Coney.

The odds are stacked against Bally’s. In July, Mayor Eric Adams vetoed a New York City Council decision to reject zoning changes Bally’s needed to build its casino at Ferry Point Golf Links. It’s a long shot, but if by some miracle it succeeds, the developer would have to cut the Trump Organization a $115 million check as part of the deal. Conversely, the Soloviev Group and Mohegan Sun are seeking CAC approval for their $11.1 billion Freedom Plaza, which envisions a luxury casino complex (outfitted with flashy amenities and a so-called “Museum of Freedom and Democracy”) within earshot of the United Nations. Despite some political pushback, the development seems to be holding its own, at least for now.

The same, however, cannot be said for The Coney. On its face, building a casino in the middle of America’s playground seems like it would align with Coney Island’s values. But some residents argue the casino would drastically deform the character of their community, fearing the scourge of gambling addiction and a potential for increased crime, among other issues. While developers portray casinos as harbingers of the next economic boom, target communities risk exchanging their livelihoods for broken promises.

THE CONEY ISLAND PENINSULA, the only beachside amusement park location in the New York City metro area, attracts more than five million visitors every year, with many arriving in droves during the warmer months. Popular attractions include Luna Park amusements like the Cyclone roller coaster and Deno’s Wonder Wheel, the New York Aquarium, Maimonides Park—home to the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team—and Nathan’s Hot Dogs, which famously hosts an annual hot dog eating competition on the Fourth of July. While four subway lines lead to the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, the closest major thoroughfare for visitors who come by car is the Belt Parkway.

For one team of developers, the idea is to build a casino between the train station and the Coney Island Boardwalk. It’s all part of a $3.4 billion proposal to “reclaim Coney Island’s legacy,” as Joe Sitt, chairman of Thor Equities, a private equity real estate firm and lead developer of The Coney, said in a statement. The Coney CAC is expected to vote on whether the casino project advances before the end of the month.

On September 10, the committee held its second and final public hearing. Much like the previous hearing in August, few dull moments passed over the four hours of testimony, which was once again delivered before the CAC at the Coney Island YMCA. Supporters of The Coney interrupted state Sen. Sam Sutton (D), who represents New York Senate District 22; Gravesend, one of several neighborhoods in his district, borders the Coney Island peninsula.

Casinos have long been presented as a quick-fix solution to structural issues facing economically disadvantaged communities.

“A casino would permanently distort the character of our neighborhood. Southern Brooklyn communities are rooted in generational values, family stability, and communal life. A casino stands in direct opposition [to] those values,” he said, also enumerating the harms casinos have historically brought to surrounding communities: “broken promises” of economic prosperity, gambling addiction, higher crime rates, and traffic. “The Belt Parkway is always congested. Could you imagine eight million projected visitors coming to our area?”

Traffic concerns aside, casinos have long been presented as a quick-fix solution to structural issues facing economically disadvantaged communities. Casino developers argue they are magnets for job creation, tax revenue, and tourism. In an interview with the Prospect, Jocelyn Poe, assistant professor at Cornell University’s Department of City and Regional Planning, observed how the “dynamics and structure of a casino, and the underlying social issues that it brings, disrupt that narrative.”

Thor Equities has floated a “Responsible Gambling” program to mitigate a problem it may very well create. But Poe questions whether the company has meaningfully engaged in planning that goes beyond treating the symptoms of casino development and instead seeks to improve residents’ standard of living in a community that has an unemployment rate of 17.2 percent.

“When we think about Coney Island outside of this project, we would have to consider the history of Coney Island. What were the past traumas that need to be reconciled? What were the tensions that were there before? What are the tensions that are there now?” Poe said. “It doesn’t seem like the casino is coming in with this history in mind.”

According to Sen. Sutton, “you don’t have to go far” to see how such communities have fared post-casino: “Drive down to Atlantic City,” he said. Casino gambling formally came to the Jersey Shore spot in 1974 (though underground gambling houses date back to Prohibition) with the promise of enhancing a once-proud boardwalk and amusement center. But the building boom throughout the 1980s and ’90s did not lead to any real gains for the town’s residents, who live in the second-poorest city in New Jersey. Now that AC is no longer the only gambling hot spot on the East Coast, prospects for a revival through casinos are even more remote.

Save Coney Island, a grassroots advocacy group at the forefront of local opposition to the development, echoed Sen. Sutton’s sentiment, warning in a recent statement the casino threatens to displace small, independent businesses and usher in a “fragile top-down economy dependent on gambling, not sustainable growth.” The groundswell of opposition has been rooted in resistance by the arts community and faith leaders alike, a Save Coney Island spokesperson told the Prospect. (Similarly, members of the theater community who rallied against Caesars Palace Times Square argued the casino would crush local entertainment businesses and drain the lifeblood of the neighborhood.)

“Faith leaders and neighborhood institutions have been critical partners,” they said. “Their involvement reframes the debate from ‘pro/anti development’ to ‘what kind of development protects our community?’”

Thor Equities expects The Coney will add 10,000 projected jobs across construction, hospitality, and other professions. According to the official proposal, that includes 4,500 permanent jobs and 4,000 union construction jobs. The developers have also suggested 60 percent of all permanent positions and 40 percent of construction roles will be reserved for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) candidates.

The workforce commitments appear to have won over unions like the New York City Carpenters Union Local 926. Shaun Campbell, who serves on the union’s executive committee, said the commitments represent an opportunity for Coney Island and South Brooklyn residents to turn the corner on “decades of disinvestment, high unemployment, and limited opportunities.” During his September 10 testimony, he focused on the historic challenges facing both families and construction workers.

× Expand peterspiro/Getty Images Nathan’s Famous on the boardwalk at Coney Island

Save Coney Island shared Campbell’s concerns, but questioned The Coney’s promises to strengthen the local workforce. Moreover, Marissa Solomon, a member of The Coney CAC, publicly challenged the developers over their workforce commitments in August. (Solomon noted that just 182, or 8.7 percent, of the proposed jobs would go to Coney Island residents.) Save Coney Island also cast doubt on the reputation casinos have for offering positions that “are part-time, service-heavy, or subject to precarious scheduling and automation.”

“Workers deserve stable, well-paid careers. But promotional promises alone are not sufficient,” a Save Coney Island spokesperson told the Prospect. “Our position is pragmatic: We support real jobs—but only when they are contractually guaranteed, enforceable, and unionized where possible.”

Save Coney Island has pledged to help negotiate binding community benefit agreements (CBAs) to establish fair living-wage standards, local hire and apprenticeship quotas, and other protections, which it believes “are what turn a promise into a real, lasting career pathway.” Community benefits packages that casinos typically provide have often been delayed, watered down, or unenforced.

Thor Equities did not respond to an inquiry from the Prospect into whether the firm will participate in CBA negotiations with organized labor.

PART OF THE SKEPTICISM surrounding Thor is tied to its reputation in the community. It acquired large parcels of land in and around the amusement district in the early 2000s, but by the time the Great Financial Crisis rolled around, Thor fell on hard times, agreeing to sell several acres worth nearly $100 million to New York City for redevelopment while retaining some land in the area.

In 2010, Thor demolished a stretch of historic buildings along Surf Avenue, prompting pushback from Save Coney Island and other residents pursuing landmark status at the time. As the years dragged on, Thor grew accustomed to sparking outrage among Coney Islanders, who have long complained about the firm’s many vacant lots and derelict buildings in the vicinity of Luna Park.

“Thor Equities has a long, damaging track record in Coney Island—buying up property, letting it sit vacant, tearing down historic buildings, and stifling small businesses that made this neighborhood thrive,” a Save Coney Island spokesperson told the Prospect. “They’ve shown no interest in long-term community investment, only speculation and profit.”

Earlier this month, the firm pitched donating $10 million to finance a ferry dock on the boardwalk. If Thor is to be believed, it’s an offer the people of Coney Island cannot refuse. Of course, that sweetener would be contingent on The Coney clearing the CAC. Thor has also vowed to set up a community trust to fund workforce development, affordable housing, and public safety. The trust is projected to generate $200 million over 20 years, and would be governed by a local nonprofit board of directors.

Thor anticipates The Coney will earn over $2 billion in total gross annual revenues by its seventh year of operation, per the official proposal.

Eleventh-hour maneuvers aside, Thor’s alleged influence over the public approval process has drawn the ire of The Coney’s critics. At the September hearing, Malik Hassan, executive director of the Muslim American Society Youth Center, accused the developers of compensating individual supporters of the project for their testimony. “Eighty dollars. That is the amount of money the pro-casino side is being paid,” he said.

For its part, Save the Coney has alleged Thor Equities has orchestrated “coordinated illicit operations: distributing talking scripts stamped ‘The Coney,’ handing out phones and ice cream outside CAC meetings, organizing groups to attend and speak … promising payment and distributing envelopes near Nathan’s after hearings.” The campaign has also filed a formal complaint regarding Thor’s alleged conduct with the New York State Gaming Commission.

In a statement seen by the Prospect, the state’s gaming commission emphasized that it is “a regulatory, not a law enforcement body,” and directed Save Coney Island to law enforcement. The New York Police Department’s 60th Precinct reportedly referred the complainants back to the gaming commission, which affirmed that CACs are “independent bodies.”

Thor Equities did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

For Poe, local leaders and organizers play a pivotal role in resisting threats to the well-being of their neighborhoods, describing their work as both important and difficult. Cutting through the prevailing narrative starts with understanding a community’s immediate needs, past struggles, and desired care, she said.

“When you are so strapped for resources, sometimes it seems like anything makes sense,” Poe told the Prospect. “But that’s not how capitalism works in America. It’s almost always extractive … These organizations are fighting capitalism at its best.”