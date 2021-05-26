× Expand Organizing for Social and Political Empowerment Conference

Please join us for a half-day Zoom conference sponsored by The American Prospect.

Wednesday, May 26, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST

The conference features several of America’s most effective organizers, who share the conviction that we will reclaim and strengthen democracy and build grassroots empowerment for social justice only by recommitting to more effective organizing.

Panelists

PROGRAM

1:00: Welcome, Bob Kuttner, co-founder, The American Prospect

1:05: Panel 1: The Challenge of Scale, Financing and Durability

Heather Booth, organizer, strategist; founder, Midwest Academy

Maurice Mitchell, national director, Working Families Party

Deepak Bhargava, longtime executive director, Community Change; now CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies

Hahrie Han, Johns Hopkins University; author: How Organizations Develop Activists

Ernesto Cortés, national co-director, Industrial Areas Foundation and executive director of the West/Southwest IAF regional network

Moderator: Gabrielle Gurley, deputy editor, The American Prospect

- SHORT BREAK -

2:20: Panel 2: Organizing Workers: New Opportunities, Strategies, Obstacles

Lauren Jacobs, executive director, Partnership for Working Families

Celeste Faison, campaigns director, National Domestic Workers Alliance

Stephen Lerner, labor and community organizer; architect of SEIU's Justice for Janitors campaign

Charese Rasberry, organizer, Local 226 Unite-HERE, Las Vegas

Michelle Ringuette, assistant to the president, AFT

Moderator: Harold Meyerson, editor at large, The American Prospect

- SHORT BREAK -

3:45: Panel 3: Combining Movement Organizing and Electoral Organizing

Nse Ufot, chief executive, New Georgia Project

Brian Kettenring, Hewlett Foundation, former co-executive director, Center for Popular Democracy

Raquel Terán, state Democratic Party chair, Arizona; community organizer; state legislator

Afua Atta-Mensah, executive director, Community Voices; board president, People’s Action Institute

Michael Podhorzer, senior adviser to the president, AFL-CIO

Moderator: Bob Kuttner, The American Prospect

Moderators