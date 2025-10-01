We Obtained Thousands of New Epstein Documents

× Expand KRQE via AP Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, seen on July 8, 2019

The American Prospect has obtained thousands of pages of documents related to the New Mexico attorney general’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, which began in 2019 under then-Attorney General Hector Balderas. The investigation involved Epstein’s sprawling New Mexico ranch, and the documents include hundreds of pages of media reports, land records, flight logs, court documents, and interviews with witnesses to Epstein’s crimes.

While the documents fail to answer many of the questions that lawmakers and the public hope will be revealed by the disclosure of files held by the Department of Justice, they also raise several new ones.

The documents describe interviews with multiple attendees of Epstein’s 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch, and accusers who say they were assaulted there. Land records and letters included in the tranche also claim that New Mexico’s state land office improperly awarded public land to Epstein, and then failed to monitor the public land that was leased at a discount to the disgraced financier.

The documents also show that New Mexico state investigators traveled to other states, including California, to investigate allegations lodged against Epstein.

Epstein’s major properties included a sprawling apartment in Paris, an extravagant townhouse in Manhattan, and a private island complex in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, about an hour outside of Albuquerque, is the least probed and understood. Many of Epstein’s close associates, including former Barclays Bank chief executive Jes Staley and the now-imprisoned Ghislaine Maxwell, spent considerable time at the ranch, and flight logs detail hundreds of flights in and out of the property over two decades.

According to reporting by The New York Times, Epstein intended to eventually use the New Mexico complex “as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies,” according to two scientists and a financial adviser to whom Epstein described his plan. The ranch was sold for an undisclosed sum in 2023.

Epstein also used the property to ingratiate himself with politicians like former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, now deceased, who asked to use Epstein’s private jet for travel in 2006, a request that was summarily denied by Maxwell and Epstein. The late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre said in a deposition related to her 2015 lawsuit that Epstein repeatedly ordered her to give Richardson massages at the New Mexico ranch.

Committees in both the House and the Senate could request unredacted versions of the New Mexico investigation.

Richardson was not the only New Mexico politician who has found himself under public scrutiny thanks to his relationship with Epstein. The family of Gary King, New Mexico’s attorney general from 2007 to 2015, sold Jeffrey Epstein the land on which Zorro Ranch was built in 1993. (Gary’s father, Bruce King, was a three-term governor of New Mexico.) In 2014, King returned over $35,000 in campaign donations received from Epstein, which were listed with the address to his private island. King was succeeded as attorney general by Hector Balderas, who oversaw the limited investigation into Epstein before it was shut down without criminal charges being filed. The state Department of Justice did secure $15 million from banks associated with Epstein for a fund to help stop human trafficking.

Emails show Balderas’s office communicating with federal prosecutor Maurene Comey of the Southern District of New York in the aftermath of Epstein’s 2018 arrest, and offering to aid in the investigation. (Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, was fired by the Trump administration in July.) According to the tranche of documents, the New Mexico investigation was ultimately shut down by the federal Department of Justice, which told the state agency that the case was being prosecuted in New York and that their services would not be needed.

Many of the documents obtained by the Prospect are heavily redacted under Section 14-2-1(D) of the state public records act, the so-called “sources and methods” exemption that often serves as a blanket blackout for embarrassing or politically volatile information. The clue to what lies beneath those redactions appears in a letter sent from Balderas to Maurene Comey in September of 2019.

“The enclosed documents include police reports, recorded witness interviews, correspondence amongst New Mexico State agencies, and documents related to Epstein’s leasing of New Mexico public lands,” Balderas wrote. The first three categories—police reports, witness statements, and internal state correspondence—are almost entirely redacted in the documents obtained by the Prospect.

In Washington, House Democrats and a handful of Republicans have met the threshold of votes needed to forward a petition compelling the Justice Department to release more files related to Epstein, as soon as Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), who won election last week to an open seat, is formally installed. Earlier this month, the Senate failed to advance a similar effort.

But even if members in the House manage to compel the Justice Department to release more documents, Attorney General Pam Bondi will still have a broad mandate for redaction, under the same types of provision cited in the New Mexico documents.

A surer option for disclosure is in New Mexico, where Democrats hold both a trifecta (majorities in both chambers of the legislature and the governor’s office) and a triplex (governor, attorney general, and secretary of state), giving them a broad mandate to subpoena state agencies and individuals for information, and compel the attorney general’s office to publicly disclose what is currently redacted beyond comprehension.

New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) has said she will introduce legislation to form a “truth commission,” which will use subpoenas to uncover the full scope of what transpired at the Zorro Ranch. “The first point of the commission is to tell the truth about what went on so that we know what we can do to remedy these situations,” Romero told KOAT 7.

New Mexico’s legislative session does not resume until January, so Romero is months away from filing the legislation.

Matthew McQueen, the state representative whose district includes Zorro Ranch, did not immediately respond to the Prospect’s request for comment. In 2020, McQueen introduced legislation to force sex offenders convicted outside of New Mexico to register in-state. At the time, McQueen said that his motivation for the bill was the “appalling” Epstein case.

“His New Mexico ranch is in my district,” McQueen said. “I drive by it all the time. It’s a constant reminder that he slipped through the cracks in New Mexico, and we shouldn’t let that happen.”

Two of the five members of New Mexico’s all-Democratic congressional delegation provided the Prospect with comments regarding the state attorney general investigation, and neither said whether they would compel the release of potentially politically sensitive documents from their state.

“The American people and the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes deserve justice and transparency,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján said in a statement. “That is why I’ve partnered with Senator Merkley to push for the release of all files related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. It is deeply disappointing that my Republican colleagues have repeatedly blocked this effort, denying survivors and the public the answers they deserve. Full transparency is the only way to deliver accountability and justice.”

“Whether they are from New Mexico or not, I want to hold accountable anyone who carried out heinous crimes with Epstein,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, whose congressional district includes the Zorro Ranch, wrote in a statement. “As a member of the House Rules Committee, my Democratic colleagues and I have pressured Republicans week after week to allow us to vote on releasing the Epstein files. If they really wanted transparency, they would allow a vote on the House floor. I support every effort to uncover the truth about what happened and who was involved. Survivors deserve justice and the monsters who harmed them need to be held accountable.”

Committees in both the House and the Senate could request unredacted versions of the New Mexico investigation, and subsequently read them into the public record or publish them in full online. For now, you can search the redacted set of documents obtained by the Prospect below.