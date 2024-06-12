Eric Adams and Crime

×

Whipping up fear among New Yorkers is the lifeblood of the Adams administration—that and campaign corruption. Commentator and public defender Olayemi Olurin joins Francesca to discuss her takedown of the mayor on The Breakfast Club program back in March. Then, Israel saves four lives by murdering 274. The math of genocide is chilling. And Trump surrogates think his felony conviction will endear him to Black voters like 50 Cent? Finally, a game of Worst Dad Ever for Father’s Day.

Featuring:

Olayemi Olurin, Movement Lawyer & Creator

Francesca and Matt Lieb are in Chicago for the DNC!

Monday 8/19 LIVE Bitchuation Room X Bad Hasbara Podcast. Tickets here.

Tuesday 8/20 LIVE Stand Up: Francesca Fiorentini & Matt Lieb Co-Headline. Tickets here.

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com