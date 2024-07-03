When the President Does It, That Means It Is Not Illegal

×

Today we are talking about the Supreme Court's anointing of the president as a king, its seizure of control over the administrative state, whether Biden should step aside in favor of Kamala Harris, and the French elections. Subscribe now to hear the full episode!

