The New Corporate Ripoff

×

Biden digs himself into a bigger hole with every media appearance as Democrats circle the wagons to protect him … yes, even Bernie and AOC. John Iadarola, host of The Damage Report, joins to discuss why Blue MAGA is deluding themselves about Biden being able to beat Trump. Then, corporations have seized on their record pandemic profits to further gouge the American people, using new algorithms and schemes to rip us off. David Dayen of The American Prospect joins to explain how they’re getting away with it and what's being done to stop it. Finally a very NSFW edition of “Fash or Smash,” which right winger … would you?

Featuring:

John Iadarola, The Damage Report

David Dayen, executive editor, The American Prospect

Francesca and Matt Lieb are in Chicago for the DNC!

Monday 8/19 LIVE Bitchuation Room X Bad Hasbara Podcast. Tickets here.

Tuesday 8/20 LIVE Stand Up: Francesca Fiorentini & Matt Lieb Co-Headline. Tickets here.

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com