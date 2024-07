×

Today we are bringing back John Ganz to talk about his book When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s, as well as the recent French elections.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.