‘I Should Be Dead’

The assassination attempt on Trump is nearly out of the news cycle, as the shooter’s identity (registered Republican) and weapon of choice (AR-15) doesn’t quite fit the right’s preferred narrative. Meanwhile Biden calls for a cooling of rhetoric, pulls his campaign ads, and all but admits defeat. Comedian and husband Matt Lieb joins Francesca to talk about the real systemic sources of political violence in the United States, and bemoan the Democrats’ defeatism as evidenced by Biden’s stubborn commitment to lose in November. Then one-time Never-Trumper J.D. Vance is now Trump’s running mate, and along with him comes millions of tech bro billionaire dollars to help out a campaign in need. J.D. is perhaps the perfect lying craven opportunist to whitewash a second Trump administration’s most anti-democratic plans.

Matt Lieb, comedian and host of Bad Hasbara podcast

