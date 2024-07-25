The Enigma Kamala Harris

×

We're back in the saddle with David Dayen to talk about the crazy events of the last two weeks: the Biden dropout, the rapid consolidation around Kamala Harris, how we know almost nothing about how a President Harris might govern, and how a new FTC investigation was inspired in part by American Prospect reporting.

Also, check out articles from David and Luke Goldstein on Harris's record. Listen to the whole episode here!

