The Kamala Switcheroo

×

Biden’s out and Kamala is in. Francesca and comedian Nato Green dig into the vice president’s record in California, whether she’ll prove to be better on Gaza, and if she is or is not, brat. Then James Zogby, political analyst and founder of the Arab American Institute joins to talk about how Harris should play a meeting with Bibi (if she must meet with him at all) and how Biden being surrounded by yes men meant he was the last to grasp what everyone saw. Check out Francesca’s full rant about Kamala here.

Featuring:

Nato Green, comedian

James Zogby, co-founder of the Arab American Institute

Francesca and Matt Lieb are in Chicago for the DNC!

Monday 8/19 LIVE Bitchuation Room X Bad Hasbara Podcast. Tickets here.

Tuesday 8/20 LIVE Stand Up: Francesca Fiorentini & Matt Lieb Co-Headline. Tickets here.

