America’s Rotting Presidential System

×

Today we are discussing two readings: “The Perils of Presidentialism,” by political scientist Juan Linz, and a selection from On Violence by Hannah Arendt, and what they tell us about the crumbling American constitutional order. Next time we'll be back with historian Rick Perlstein, stay tuned!

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.