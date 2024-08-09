Democrats in Array

×

Today we've got Prospect columnist and historian Rick Perlstein on to talk about the last month of political history—the Harris switcheroo, Tim Walz as running mate, JD Vance’s online brain poisoning, and more. Enjoy!

Check out Rick’s books here.

