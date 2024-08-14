Unlearning Zionism

×

It takes honesty and humility to de-program from Israel’s propaganda. Co-founder of IfNotNow Simone Zimmerman explains her journey, the pressure on Kamala Harris, and the sickening bedfellows between high-powered Zionists and white nationalists. And comedian Eliza Skinner joins Francesca to talk about Olympic boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yun-Ting both winning gold, and Trump’s dentured lisp in his awkward interview with Elon. Finally, taking stock of some conservative lunacy in this week in WEIRD.

Featuring:

Eliza Skinner, listen to Eliza's album “Regarding My Lovers”

Simone Zimmerman, If Not Now

Francesca and Matt Lieb are in Chicago for the DNC!

Monday 8/19 LIVE Bitchuation Room X Bad Hasbara Podcast. Tickets here.

Tuesday 8/20 LIVE Stand Up: Francesca Fiorentini & Matt Lieb Co-Headline. Tickets here.

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com