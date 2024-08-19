The Flailing Trump Campaign

×

Donald Trump visited Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but his appearance fell flat. The hosts discuss his flailing, plus Kamala Harris’s policy rollout, and the outbreak of riots in the UK. Subscribe now to hear the whole thing!

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.