Hot War to Go

×

Israel goes (even more rogue) while serial predator Sean Combs is held without bail. And what is Kamala Harris’ plan to combat climate change? Journalist Kate Aronoff joins Francesca to explain the good and the bad of the Biden/Harris climate policy legacy, and comedian Josh Gondelman can’t get enough of how much of a walking hyprocrite North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is. Finally a look at high profile NON endorsements of Harris/Walz from the Teamsters to Uncommitted to Chappell Roan in “Endorsement Enforcement.”

Featuring:

Josh Gondelman, newsletter author

Kate Aronoff, writer at The New Republic

