Start The Steal

×

Republicans in battleground states like Georgia are laying the groundwork for a contested election. Journalist Ari Berman explains that through election boards shenanigans, voter purges, and cumbersome last-minute laws, Republicans are hoping that this time around they can delay and spread enough disinformation to swing the election to Trump. Then, comedian Jamie Loftus joins to talk Iran striking Israel, Israel invading Lebanon and the ongoing fits and starts of an all-out regional war. Plus, Hurricane Helene gets politicized while people drown, and a special Eric Adams edition of The Cringey’s.

Featuring:

Ari Berman, journalist at Mother Jones

Jamie Loftus, comedian & podcaster

Listen to 16th Minute of Fame

Listen to We the Unhoused

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com