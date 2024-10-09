Axis of Resistance

×

A year into a genocide and Israel’s dreams are coming true. The U.S. is ratcheting up the rhetoric against Iran and sleepwalking to war, as guest Negar Mortazavi explains. Then Matt Lieb is back to talk Oct 7th anniversary and give Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff some notes on his commemoration. And a monster hurricane is headed for Florida, meteorologists are crying on air, but Republicans are once again playing politics and refusing to fully fund FEMA. Finally, Elon Musk comes fully out of the non-partisan closet and reveals himself as just another MAGA piss pig.

Featuring:

Matt Lieb

Listen to Bad Hasbara

Negar Mortazavi

Listen to the Iran Podcast

