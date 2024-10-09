A Year of Butchery in Gaza

×

In this bonus episode, we are taking stock of Israel's war in Gaza one year on, whether the Israeli government has a plan, and how the occupation is much worse that either Jim Crow or South African apartheid. Then we discuss disaster management policy under Biden and his predecessors.

Check out the Matt Duss article on the war here and Ryan's piece on FEMA here.

