Beating the Bigots And Billionaires

Well, this is it. The final week before the election and Donald Trump has made his bid to be the vilest candidate possible, with an “America First” rally at Madison Square Garden complete with hack comics telling racist jokes. Comedian Gianmarco Soresi joins Francesca to pick apart the scariest display of sad manhood, a CNN guest who went full Islamophobe, and the spooookiest parts of a second Trump term. But FIRST, Maurice Mitchell Director of Working Families Party joins to give some much-needed optimism about how of people power can and does defeat billionaire’s checks. Plus, his thoughts on how to build a viable third-party movement.

Maurice Mitchell

Gianmarco Soresi

