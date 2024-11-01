What’s Downballot in 2024?

×

Less than a week to go before the election, so we've got Daniel Nichanian on from the great publication Bolts. We talk about Trump’s Nuremburg Rally in New York and what effects it might have, how the Republican ground game is shaping up, and the most important races for state supreme court, prosecutors, and sheriffs.

Check out the rest of Bolts’ excellent 2024 coverage here.

