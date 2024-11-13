The Real Reason For Latino Trumpers

×

Let’s cut through the bad takes about the supposedly monolithic LATINO VOTE. Immigrant rights activist Erika Andiola of the Young Center joins to explain how the Democrats have failed Latino voters while allowing Trump to set the tone of hate. And comedian Chloé Hilliard joins to talk about whether Democratic governors will stand up for their people against a fascistic agenda, and a look at the Dem on Dem blame game. Did they in fact abandon the working class? Biden's brain certainly abandoned his body.

Featuring:

Chloé Hilliard, find her on YouTube

Erika Andiola, find her on Instagram

