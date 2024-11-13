The Real Reason For Latino Trumpers

Let’s cut through the bad takes about the supposedly monolithic LATINO VOTE. Immigrant rights activist Erika Andiola of the Young Center joins to explain how the Democrats have failed Latino voters while allowing Trump to set the tone of hate. And comedian Chloé Hilliard joins to talk about whether Democratic governors will stand up for their people against a fascistic agenda, and a look at the Dem on Dem blame game. Did they in fact abandon the working class? Biden's brain certainly abandoned his body.
Featuring:
Chloé Hilliard, find her on YouTube
Erika Andiola, find her on Instagram
The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio
Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*
Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE
Music by Nick Stargu
Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod
Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com