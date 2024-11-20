Shock Jock Doctrine

×

The broligarchy assembles as Trump appoints the r*piest cabinet in history. And the Harris campaign is apparently blew through $1.5 billion and is somehow still in debt. Comedian Gareth Reynolds (The Dollop, We’re Here to Help) joins Francesca to talk RFK Jr.’s HHS appointment and whether and how the Democratic Party can be salvaged. Then Paul Biggar, software engineer and founder of Tech for Palestine, joins the show to talk about how developers are going against the Zionist grain and creating apps to bolster the movement to Free Palestine. Everyone download Boycat now!

Featuring:

Gareth Reynolds, on IG

Paul Biggar

Tech for Palestine

