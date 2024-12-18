Alien Drones and Electoral Reform

×

What changes could be made to the political system that would restore our faith in it? Strategy director of Working Families Party Nelini Stamp joins Francesca to talk about things like fusion voting, ranked choice voting and proportional representation—things that could help third parties break out, and possibly even Republicans could get down with. And comedian Rell Battle discusses the IRANIAN MOTHERSHIP that has deployed drones according to extremists, the coddling of vigilantes, and when nepotism is actually okay.

Featuring:

Nelini Stamp, national organizing director at the Working Families Party

Rell Battle, comedian

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com