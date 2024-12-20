Bidenomics Retrospective

×

What worked and what didn't about the Biden administration’s program, and why didn’t it pay off politically? We discuss, and at the end we give a brief update on what’s going on in Syria.

Read President Biden’s defense of his record here.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect’s managing editor, and Alexi the Greek. You can subscribe to, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, and receive bonus content by supporting the podcast on Patreon, or by joining the Prospect as a Power level member.