Executive Disorder

Not 24 hours into a Trump presidency and Elon throws up a very telling gesture. John Iadarola of The Damage Report joins to discuss the billionaire-back inauguration, the impact of Trump’s revoking of birthright citizenship, along with Congress passing the Laken Riley Act. Plus a look at Biden versus Trump on Gaza—one ideologically committed, the other committed to nothing but himself. Then author Bill Fletcher Jr. joins Francesca to talk about where the left goes from here, building left institutions, the role of unions, and why we need to bring back the ideas of solidarity.

Featuring:

John Iadarola

Bill Fletcher Jr.

