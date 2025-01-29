The Right’s Vision Board

×

Get rid of woke early childhood nutrition! The Golden Showers era has definitely begun as Trumpers begin hollowing out the government by cutting federal funding from over 2,600 social programs. And Dr. Phil—another Oprah creation—is working with Border Czar Tom Homan to do ICE raids on communities, while Latin American leaders are strong-armed into accepting flights of deportees. Then, Adam Johnson on Trump’s Gaza policies versus Biden's and why liberals’ “I told you so” gripes are deeply misinformed.

Featuring:

Pallavi Gunalan, comedian

Adam Johnson, journalist and elsewhere and co-host of Citations Needed podcast

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com