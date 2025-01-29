The Right’s Vision Board

Get rid of woke early childhood nutrition! The Golden Showers era has definitely begun as Trumpers begin hollowing out the government by cutting federal funding from over 2,600 social programs. And Dr. Phil—another Oprah creation—is working with Border Czar Tom Homan to do ICE raids on communities, while Latin American leaders are strong-armed into accepting flights of deportees. Then, Adam Johnson on Trump’s Gaza policies versus Biden's and why liberals’ “I told you so” gripes are deeply misinformed.
Featuring:
Pallavi Gunalan, comedian
Adam Johnson, journalist and elsewhere and co-host of Citations Needed podcast
