The Tech Oligarch Consent Machine

This time we've got Eoin Higgins on to talk about his book Owned: How Tech Billionaires on the Right Bought the Loudest Voices on the Left. He uses Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi as case studies in how shifting monetary incentives created by tech oligarchs like Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen combined with certain personal pathologies turned formerly respected progressive journalists into right-wing blowhards.

Coincidentally, Ryan also made videos on both Greenwald and Taibbi, which make for a nice pairing.

Left Anchor is co-hosted by Ryan Cooper, the Prospect's managing editor, and Alexi the Greek.