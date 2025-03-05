Beating the Right in the Messaging War

×

The only SS Elon Musk supports doesn’t dole out retirement funds. Francesca and comedian/actor Anthony Atamanuik talk about Trump going after Social Security, and an awesome Oscars first as the documentary No Other Land wins and brings the words “ethnic supremacy” to the Hollywood stage. Then campaign and messaging strategist badass Anat Shenker-Osorio speaks with Francesca about how to win back the American narrative from the right. Hint: It’s not by ignoring your active and engaged base.

Featuring:

Anthony Atamanuik, comedian

Anat Shenker-Osorio, host of Words To Win By

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com