The Drug War Gets Even Dumber



Trump’s tariffs are causing a recession all while claiming to be going after fentanyl? Francesca welcomes author Maia Szalavitz to talk about our country’s ham-fisting approach to drug policy, and what RFK Jr. could do to make it all worse. Then, Canada is BIG MAD about the trade war as the back and forth continues between Trump and Ontario’s Doug Ford. And finally, a sleepless Elon Musk is barely hanging on and dragging us all down with him. Aw, cheer up billionaire!

Featuring:

Maia Szalavitz, neuroscience journalist

Jessica Sele, comedian

