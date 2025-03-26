Group Chat Warmongering

The dumbest administration in history has the worst communications protocol in history.

by

What’s the rest of The Trump Administration doing? Oh, texting war plans from their private phones and accidentally including a journalist in them? Cool cool cool. Imara Jones joins to discuss the national security nightmare, and how we must understand the anti-trans attacks as the beginnings of authoritarianism. And comedian Kate Willet discusses the momentous Bernie/AOC tour and Columbia University selling out its academic freedom and its students to ICE.

Featuring:

Kate Willett

Imara Jones

Wednesday May 7th—Francesca and Matt Lieb are coming to Cobb’s Comedy Club. Get your tickets here: https://tr.ee/ImZ_W42k_U

The Bitchuation Room Streams LIVE every TUESDAY and FRIDAY at 1/4pmEST on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/franifio and Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/franifio

Support The Bitchuation Room by becoming a Patron: www.patreon.com/bitchuationroom to get special perks and listen/watchback privileges of the Friday *BONUS BISH*

Tip the show via Venmo: @TBR-LIVE Cash-App: @TBRLIVE

Music by Nick Stargu

Follow The Bitchuation Room on Twitter @BitchuationPod

Get your TBR merch: www.bitchuationroom.com