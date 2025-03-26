Group Chat Warmongering

×

What’s the rest of The Trump Administration doing? Oh, texting war plans from their private phones and accidentally including a journalist in them? Cool cool cool. Imara Jones joins to discuss the national security nightmare, and how we must understand the anti-trans attacks as the beginnings of authoritarianism. And comedian Kate Willet discusses the momentous Bernie/AOC tour and Columbia University selling out its academic freedom and its students to ICE.

Kate Willett

Imara Jones

