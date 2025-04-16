Homegrown Authoritarians

×

Fascism is upon us as Trump refuses SCOTUS orders to send home a man locked up in a death camp in El Salvador, while simultaneously pining to send Americans there as well. Immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch joins to discuss the brazen and racist approach of Trump 2.0, and discuss the added facet of criminalizing Palestinians. And comedian Karinda Dobbins joins to talk the good and the cringe of Blue Origin's all-female flight, and how the administration is trying to un-DEI the Underground Railroad?!

Featuring:

Karinda Dobbins, comedian

Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, immigration attorney

