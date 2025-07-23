AOC’s Big Whiff & Canary Mission’s Big Break

×

A bad vote from AOC is giving Francesca chills about 2026 and 2028. If Democratic leaders can’t shake the liberal Zionist tendencies, the party (and Palestine) are doomed. Meanwhile, vigilante websites like Canary Mission get a new lease on doxxing, as Trump’s DHS is using their database to disappear students like Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil. Journalist Sophie Hurwitz joins to explain.

But first, Eric Adams continues to be trash as limps toward November, and commentator and movement lawyer Olayemi Olurin is here for all of it. Plus declassifying the … MLK Jr. files? There’s a bigger more racist plot afoot.

Featuring:

Olayemi Olurin, lawyer, writer, and creator

Sophie Hurwitz, journalist at Grist and Instick

Read Sophie's story here.

Watch Francesca’s latest video essay: “How Republicans FAILED The Texas Flood Victims”

