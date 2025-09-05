The Covid Doctors of Doubt

×

Today we have Dr. Jonathan Howard, who writes at Science Based Medicine, on to discuss his new book Everyone Else Is Lying to You: How the medical establishment weaponized doubt to spread COVID, normalize quackery, and undermine public health. It’s all about a cohort of highly credentialed and elite doctors who spread grotesque disinformation about Covid from the very start of the pandemic, and kept doing so even as their predictions were repeatedly proven wrong. And now many of those people are in charge of America's public health bureaucracy, tearing it to shreds—when they aren't getting Jonathan’s YouTube channel nuked by abusing the company's copyright policy.

Why and how did they do this, and what might we do to stop this from happening in the future?

