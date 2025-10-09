Better Than Ezra

×

Now that the dust has started to settled around the whole Charlie Kirk thing, we’ve brought on Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò, assistant professor of philosophy at Georgetown, to discuss his Boston Review piece about Ezra Klein’s hagiography of Kirk, the discussion Klein had with Ta-Nehisi Coates, and why moderate liberals seem so at sea politically.

Other readings mentioned in the discussion: Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968, by Thomas Ricks, and “Democrats Must Embrace War Mindset,” by Samantha Hancox-Li.

