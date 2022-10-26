The Progressive Misstep on Ukraine Diplomacy

Lefty members of Congress stepped in it with an inadvisable letter.

by

In this excerpt of the latest bonus episode, the hosts discuss the decision of some progressive Democrats to release a letter advocating diplomacy with Russia, which immediately blew up in their face. Subscribe here to hear the full episode! 

